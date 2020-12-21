Regina resident robbed twice by porch pirates: ‘I feel really angry’

Send this page to someone via email

Package theft has been a trend all too common, especially this time of year, and one Regina resident said he’s been a victim twice in about three weeks.

Caught on camera, Zoe Batican said he it happened once around the end of November and again four days ago.

“We ordered if from Amazon and it arrived, but suddenly there was another guy watching it and he just grabbed it,” Batican said.

“I feel really angry. We bought it to be a present for my mother-in-law who takes care of our child.”

With the coronavirus pandemic many are choosing to shop online which has increased the risk of package theft.

In fact, a recent FedEx survey shows 81 per cent of Canadians planned on shopping online during the holidays, including 35 per cent who say they are doing it for the first time.

“It’s something that is very serious. It impacts businesses, it impacts people because ultimately something is stolen during an already busy of time year and it’s the last thing people need to deal with,” said James Anderson, FedEx spokesperson on Dec. 7.

With more people stuck inside due to the pandemic, Anderson said he didn’t expect to see an increase in stolen packages.

“Last year, our survey found that one in four Canadians were victim of package theft from their front door. This year, that number roughly one of three of our survey respondents,” Anderson said.

As for Batican, he said his anger quickly turned to sympathy.

“I felt angry, but after a few minutes I felt sorry for the guy,” Batican said.

Regina police recently posted to Twitter ways to protect your parcels.

They suggested to require a signature, have it shipped to your workplace and to contact police if you see something suspicious in your neighbourhood.

