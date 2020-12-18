Sports December 18 2020 8:58am 00:37 Kelly Moore on the Winnipeg Jets broadcast team CJOB veteran sports broadcaster Kelly Moore talks about the new Winnipeg Jets broadcast team! Veteran broadcasters Paul Edmonds, Jamie Thomas to call Winnipeg Jets games <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530573/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530573/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?