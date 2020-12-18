Veteran broadcasters Paul Edmonds, Jamie Thomas to call Winnipeg Jets games

Send this page to someone via email

Swirling speculation over who would become the new voices of the Winnipeg Jets radio broadcast team is at an end.

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and Corus Radio Winnipeg announced Friday that veteran broadcasters Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas will be the new team calling all Winnipeg Jets games on 680 CJOB.

Edmonds will lead play-by-play coverage, while Thomas will join Edmonds in the booth for colour commentary.

In addition to carrying all Winnipeg Jets games live, 680 CJOB will provide hundreds of hours of additional exclusive programming, including the Jets’ pre and postgame shows hosted by longtime sportscaster and Winnipeg favourite Kelly Moore.

“We are very excited to be able to offer such an impressive lineup of exclusive content to Winnipeg Jets fans,” said Brent Williamson, News Director and Station Manager, Global Winnipeg and 680 CJOB.

"Our coverage will have something for everyone, from die-hard fans looking for deep analysis to more casual fans who want to keep in touch with Manitoba's premier sports team."

Now in the sixth decade of his career – including his fourth covering sports on CJOB – Moore is a household name in the Manitoba sports scene.

#NHLJets and Corus Radio Winnipeg are pleased to announce that veteran Broadcaster Paul Edmonds will lead play-by-play coverage of the Jets’ 2020-21 NHL season games on @680CJOB, alongside Jamie Thomas of JetsTV, former national sports anchor and WHL colour analyst. pic.twitter.com/qdSrdUAEMf — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 18, 2020

The radio play-by-play voice for the final two seasons of the original iteration of the Winnipeg Jets, as well as the first 10 seasons of the original Manitoba Moose, Moore will bring a deep insight to the Jets pre- and postgame shows.

“We have always prided ourselves on our hockey coverage at CJOB,” said Moore.

“And with the broadcast team we have in Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas, as well as an incredibly strong supporting cast- which I am so proud to be a part of – we will continue that legacy and provide the level of coverage our listeners have come to expect, when the puck does finally drop on the Winnipeg Jets 2020-21 season.”

A rotating panel of guests will join Moore, said Williamson, including names like Jordy Douglas, Ted Irvine, Grant Clitsome and Derek Meech.

“In addition, former Canadian Women’s Olympic Team and Brandon Wheat Kings Coach Dwayne Gylywoychuk will be returning to the CJOB airwaves to provide his expertise,” said Williamson.

A media panel will also be part of game night coverage, including Winnipeg Sun Sports editor Ted Wyman, Sun Sports reporter Scott Billeck, Murat Ates of The Athletic-Winnipeg and Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet.

New weekday show

680 CJOB is also launching a new 30-minute weekday noon show focused on the Winnipeg Jets.

“This fast-paced program will feature live reports and updates, along with the very latest audio from the Jets dressing room,” said Williamson.

“CJOB will also partner with some of the most trusted and recognized names in Manitoba hockey circles … including broadcaster and CJOB hockey analyst Leah Hextall.”

680 CJOB obtained exclusive rights to broadcast the Winnipeg Jets games earlier this year from True North Sports and Entertainment. Each game will go live on 680 CJOB, and will be simulcast on Corus sister station Power 97.

The Manitoba Moose will still be in action, and all games will be streamed live on CJOB.com.