Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Halifax
December 16 2020 5:39pm
01:55

Nova Scotia introduces new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays

Restrictions are being extended until early next week in the Halifax area. As Jesse Thomas reports, Nova Scotia has revised its gathering limits in time for the holidays.

Advertisement

Video Home