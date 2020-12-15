Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2020 10:02pm
02:09

B.C. government apologizes for delay in pandemic pay

Premier John Horgan is apologizing for the delays in getting pandemic bonuses to thousands of health care workers. As Kylie Stanton reports, many of them won’t get the pay in time for Christmas.

