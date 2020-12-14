Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 14 2020 9:18pm
01:59

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday

The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has now arrived in Canada, and the first group of British Columbians will get their injections Tuesday. Aaron McArthur reports

