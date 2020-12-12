Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 12 2020 8:02pm
02:15

Regina police issue two “Freedom Rally” organizers $2800 fines

The Regina Police Service says one man and one woman were ticketed following a rally outside the Saskatchewan legislative building Saturday.

