Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 11 2020 8:33pm
02:01

Edmonton passes 2021 budget with 0% tax increase

Edmonton councillors passed the 2021 budget this week which, for the first time in 24 years, won’t include a tax increase. Vinesh Pratap has more on what cuts council had to make to get there.

