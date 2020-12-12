Menu

News
December 12 2020 7:00am
11:12

Nova Scotia Shooting: Is healing even possible?

Months after the horrific 13-hour mass shooting that left 22 people dead, the people of Portapique, NS are traumatized, struggling to find peace — some residents tell Ross Lord they can’t stay.

