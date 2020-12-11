bc coronavirus December 11 2020 4:06pm 06:52 Fraser Valley mink farm COVID-19 outbreak raises concern about virus mutation An infectious disease specialist from UBC Dr. Jan Hajek says he’s worried about the risk of mutation after a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fraser Valley mink farm. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517453/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7517453/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?