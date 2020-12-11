Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
bc coronavirus
December 11 2020 4:06pm
06:52

Fraser Valley mink farm COVID-19 outbreak raises concern about virus mutation

An infectious disease specialist from UBC Dr. Jan Hajek says he’s worried about the risk of mutation after a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fraser Valley mink farm.

Advertisement

Video Home