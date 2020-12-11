Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
December 11 2020 8:14am
01:30

12th death recorded at Regina’s Parkside Extendicare as SHA steps in

The outbreak at Saskatchewan’s hardest-hit long-term-care home escalated Thursday, but health authorities say they are on the way to containing spread at the home.

Advertisement

Video Home