Canada
December 9 2020 12:19pm
01:43

Toronto high school shuts down amid COVID-19 outbreak

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York has been advised by Toronto Public Health to close amid 14 coronavirus cases at the school. Katherine Ward has more.

