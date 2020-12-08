Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 8 2020 9:54pm
00:53

1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton

A man in his 20s died Tuesday afternoon on a busy street north of downtown Edmonton, where police responded to a weapons complaint. Sarah Komadina reports.

