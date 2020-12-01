Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 1 2020 7:39pm
01:49

Saskatchewan aims to create text alerts, automated phone system for negative COVID-19 tests

Saskatchewan is looking at incorporating a new tool to help fight a backlog of COVID-19 tests.

