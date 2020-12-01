Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 1 2020 6:30pm
02:33

Growing outbreaks in Montreal-area long-term care facilities

There are at least three long-term care facilities on the island of Montreal facing outbreaks of COVID-19 among elderly residents and staff. The Maimonides Geriatric Centre, Ste. Anne’s Hospital and the Manoir de L’Ouest de lÎle in Pierrefonds. There are at least three long-term care facilities on the island of Montreal facing outbreaks of COVID-19 among elderly residents and staff. The Maimonides Geriatric Centre, Ste. Anne’s Hospital and the Manoir de L’Ouest de lÎle in Pierrefonds. As Gloria Henriquez reports, the province believes it’s doing a good job of managing the outbreaks.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home