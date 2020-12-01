Global News Morning Saskatoon December 1 2020 8:53am 04:22 ADvice: Making your holiday ad stand out Ryan Townend with William Joseph Communications joins Global News Morning in this week’s ADvice to talk about ways companies can make their holiday advertisement stand out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494326/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494326/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?