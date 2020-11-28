Politics November 28 2020 6:52pm 02:29 Quebec sovereigntists and French-language activists rally in Montreal Montrealers gathered near city hall demanding action be taken against the decline of French in the Greater Montreal area on Saturday. Global’s Brittany Henriques reports. Quebec sovereigntists and French-language activists rally in Montreal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7490815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7490815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?