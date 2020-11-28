Menu

Politics
November 28 2020 6:52pm
02:29

Quebec sovereigntists and French-language activists rally in Montreal

Montrealers gathered near city hall demanding action be taken against the decline of French in the Greater Montreal area on Saturday. Global’s Brittany Henriques reports.

