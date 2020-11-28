Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Halifax
November 28 2020 5:33pm
01:03

New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines

New Brunswick confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The province, like the rest of Canada, is anxious to get access to vaccines for the virus. Travis Fortnum has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home