Global News at 6 Halifax November 28 2020 5:33pm 01:03 New Brunswick anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines New Brunswick confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The province, like the rest of Canada, is anxious to get access to vaccines for the virus. Travis Fortnum has more. New Brunswick reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 111 active cases Saturday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7490733/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7490733/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?