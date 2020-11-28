New Brunswick reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 111 active cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Despite the increase in cases, the province actually has a lower total of active cases on Saturday as seven more people are considered recovered from the virus.

There are now 111 active coronavirus cases in New Brunswick.

The four new cases reported on Saturday are all located in the Fredericton zone.

One individual is under the age of 19 and three people are between the ages of 20 and 29.

All four cases are self-isolating and are under investigation, health officials said.

New Brunswickers have been urged to avoid non-essential travel, in or out of the province.

On Thursday, the province said the increase in COVID-19 cases is fueled by young adults, the same as an ongoing outbreak in Halifax.

“It is vitally important that young people do three things: stop gathering in large groups, stop travelling to known hot spots in our region, and get tested as soon as symptoms emerge,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said Thursday.

The province said on Friday it is important that restaurant and bar patrons remain seated at all times, except when entering and leaving the facility or using the washroom.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Brunswick has recorded 481 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 361 of which have recovered.

There have been seven deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

No one is in hospital at this time

The province has completed 122,941 tests since the pandemic began.

The Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions remain under the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery.