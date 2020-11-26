Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 26 2020 8:08pm
01:28

Coronavirus cases spike at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

COVID-19 cases at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are soaring, with 72 new cases reported Thursday. Anna McMillan has the details.

