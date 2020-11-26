Global News at 10 Regina November 26 2020 12:00pm 01:27 About 400 Evraz steel mill employees in Regina brace for layoffs over holidays About 400 out of the 500 employees working in the tubular division of the Evraz Regina plant are expecting layoff notices around the holiday season. About 400 Evraz steel mill employees in Regina brace for layoffs over holidays <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?