Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 26 2020 12:00pm
01:27

About 400 Evraz steel mill employees in Regina brace for layoffs over holidays

About 400 out of the 500 employees working in the tubular division of the Evraz Regina plant are expecting layoff notices around the holiday season.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home