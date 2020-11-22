Community rallies to save Kelowna small bird sanctuary

Kim Fargo funds her sanctuary that currently is caring for 22 birds by selling jewelry and dream catchers with naturally moulted feathers from the cockatiels, love birds, budgies and canary she takes care of. In years past she sells her feathered creations at local farmers’ markets but, she wasn’t able to find a safe way to set up her stand due to COVID-19 so she took the year off. The loss in revenue means that Fargo was forced to make the hard decision to stop taking in rescues. Sydney Morton reports.