‘This is my world’: Community rallies to save Okanagan bird sanctuary

It took a miracle to save Petri’s Treasures – Cruelty-Free Feathers, a small bird sanctuary that has been saving birds in the Okanagan.

“This is my world, this is what I have done for 16 years, I can’t imagine not doing it,” said Kim Fargo, founder.

Fargo funds her sanctuary, which currently is caring for 22 birds by selling jewelry and dream catchers with naturally moulted feathers from the cockatiels, love birds, budgies and canary she takes care of.

In years past, she sells her feathered creations at local farmers’ markets, but she wasn’t able to find a safe way to set up her stand due to COVID-19 so she took the year off. The loss in revenue means that Fargo was forced to make the hard decision to stop taking in rescues.

Since announcing the changes to the bird rescue, a friend started an online fundraiser that has since received $4,125 in donations. Now Fargo can continue caring for the birds already living at the rescue and those in need.

“I still can’t fathom all of this its all very hard to take in and it’s still happening, people are reaching out,” said Fargo.

The donations help with expensive vet bills for some of the birds who have medical issues due to neglect as well as pay for medications and food.

“It adds up one visit could be $300 for medication and having a vet see because they need proper care, we can’t just guess what we need. I have to make sure that they get what they need,” said Fargo.

Financial donations of any kind are still being gratefully accepted while Fargo moves her jewelry and dream catcher business online.