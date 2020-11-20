Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 20 2020 9:47pm
02:00

Confusion over new sports COVID-19 regulations

There is confusion among B.C. amateur sports over what the new provincial COVID-19 restrictions allow, and what they don’t allow. John Hua reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home