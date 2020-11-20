Menu

Health
November 20 2020 11:07am
05:01

What to expect from Ontario’s new COVID-19 hotspot restrictions

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti shares insight on the new restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots to be announced by Premier Doug Ford on November 20.

