Deux-Montagnes November 16 2020 12:16pm 00:46 Police search for two missing fishermen on Lake of Two Mountains The search continues for two people who disappeared while fishing on the Lake of Two Mountains. Search for 2 missing fishermen continues on Lake of Two Mountains <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7465388/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7465388/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?