Search for 2 missing fishermen continues on Lake of Two Mountains

Strong winds and choppy waters made search efforts difficult on the Lake of Two Mountains Monday morning, as two fishermen remain missing.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the Sûreté du Québec deployed two watercraft to survey the river waters off Saint-Placide, near Pointe-aux-Anglais.

The search continues for the two missing fishermen on the Lake of Two Mountains. Heavy winds and choppy waters are an issue.

No @sureteduquebec divers will be splashing today as conditions and visibility are unfavourable . pic.twitter.com/2jDdeQI3wr — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 16, 2020

With no precise search location, SQ officials said they will be combing a large area of the waterway using sonar equipment.

Authorities said no divers would be entering the frigid water until a promising lead was found as conditions and visibility are unfavourable.

The two men, said to be in their 20’s, were reported missing since Saturday evening when they did not return home.

A massive search operation that used SQ helicopters, local fire crews and the coast guard recovered the small skiff used by the fishermen Sunday.

According to the officials, some of the young men’s personal items were found washed ashore.

Family members gathered for the second day by the water’s edge at the public landing as they watched the operation unfold.

With no precise search location and strong winds shifting currents, SQ officials will be surveying a vast section of the waterway using sonar equipment. pic.twitter.com/XTGyst3qMt — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 16, 2020

