B.C.'s School Curriculum
November 16 2020 10:57am
03:30

New campaign calls for better representation of Black history in B.C. schools

Education Activist and BC Community Alliance Spokesperson Markiel Simpson discusses the importance of adding Black history to B.C.’s school curriculum

