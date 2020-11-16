Health November 16 2020 8:14am 04:14 Lung Cancer Awareness Month in Manitoba November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Neil Johnston, President and CEO of The Lung Association, Manitoba joins Global News Morning with more on the TackleRadon Challenge. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464904/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464904/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?