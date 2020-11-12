Menu

Health
November 12 2020 7:26pm
COVID-19: Alberta limits funeral and wedding ceremonies to 50 people in areas under enhanced status

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the province is limiting funeral and wedding ceremonies to 50 people in areas under COVID-19 enhanced status.

