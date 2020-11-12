Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 12 2020 6:25pm 02:41 12-year-old boy dies after being struck by stray bullet in Toronto As Catherine McDonald reports, the two accused are now charged with first-degree murder and one suspect remains at large. 12-year-old boy who was innocent bystander in brazen Toronto shooting dies in hospital <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7459740/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7459740/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?