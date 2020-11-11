Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News At 10
November 11 2020 6:40pm
02:10

Regina perseveres as COVID-19 downsizes Remembrance Day ceremony

Even in the middle of a pandemic, many in Regina took the time to pause, reflect and remember those who served and sacrificed for our country.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home