Regina perseveres as COVID-19 downsizes Remembrance Day ceremony

Even in the middle of a pandemic, many in Regina took the time to pause, reflect and remember as a small crowd gathered for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victoria Park cenotaph on Wednesday.

“Typically, everything is lively and we are full of people, everybody wants to come together to support our veterans,” said Brandi Reading, volunteers operations manager at the Royal Canadian Legion.

But this year, because of COVID-19 guidelines, only 30 people could participate. Residents were advised not to attend, but instead, were told to watch the livestream at home. Still, a small crowd formed outside a taped-off barrier to pay their respects. Wreaths were also laid ahead of time and the service at the Brandt Centre was cancelled.

This year’s ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

“These people are the reason we have our freedoms, our rights as Canadians and that is one of the things we are most proud of in this country is that freedom,” Reading said.

Down the street at the legion, cards filled with messages of hope and gratitude hung on the wall. They were written by students across the city, thanking veterans like Pete Kolopenuk for their years of service.

“I remember I was 19, 9/11 had just happened, the Iraq War was happening and we were sending troops from Canada,” Kolopenuk said.

“I just had that feeling where I needed to serve my country and get in and do my part.” Tweet This

Kolopenuk said he enlisted in 2003 and did a six-month tour in Europe in 2006. Two years later he served in the Afghanistan War and returned home eight months later. Eventually he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

“A solider never stops fighting, especially today when it comes to mental illness and PTSD; the war may be over but the battle never ends,” Kolopenuk said.

