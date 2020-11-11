Global News at 10 Regina November 11 2020 6:14pm 01:18 Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19 Several hundred doctors from across the province wrote an open letter to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe asking him to do more to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading. Growing group of more than 350 Sask. doctors ask province to do more in COVID-19 fight as ICUs reach capacity <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457334/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457334/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?