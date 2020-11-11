Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 11 2020 6:14pm
01:18

Saskatchewan doctors say province losing fight with COVID-19

Several hundred doctors from across the province wrote an open letter to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe asking him to do more to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.

