Global News Morning Regina
November 11 2020 1:50pm
05:09

Photographer waiting to expand upon Saskatchewan Remembrance Project

Brittney Matejka learns about the Saskatchewan Remembrance Project which photographed the 65 graves of the Saskatchewan soldiers who died as part of the D-Day invasions.

