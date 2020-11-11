Global News Morning Regina November 11 2020 1:50pm 05:09 Photographer waiting to expand upon Saskatchewan Remembrance Project Brittney Matejka learns about the Saskatchewan Remembrance Project which photographed the 65 graves of the Saskatchewan soldiers who died as part of the D-Day invasions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?