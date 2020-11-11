Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 11 2020 9:01am
01:52

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home

Over the past several days, the town of Indian Head, Sask., has reported a coronavirus outbreak at a local bakery and in its long-term care home.

