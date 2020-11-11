Global News at 10 Regina November 11 2020 9:01am 01:52 COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home Over the past several days, the town of Indian Head, Sask., has reported a coronavirus outbreak at a local bakery and in its long-term care home. COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456010/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456010/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?