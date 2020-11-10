Global News Hour at 6 BC November 10 2020 9:37pm 01:29 TransLink to test effectiveness of copper for COVID-19 transit safety Translink will be the first transit system in North America to test the effectiveness of copper in combating the COVID-19 virus on public transit. Grace Ke has the details. TransLink to install copper on high-touch surfaces as part of pilot to fight viruses, bacteria <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455753/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455753/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?