Allegations November 4 2020 8:14pm 02:09 Kelowna RCMP’s new top cop addresses issues Supt. Kara Triance has now taken command of the Kelowna detachment. Jules Knox reports on how she hopes to inspire other women, as well as how she plans to tackle internal issues within the force. ‘I’m up for the challenge’: Kelowna RCMP’s new top cop addresses issues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?