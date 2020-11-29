Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP appeal for information after woman grabbed

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 12:16 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP’s new top cop addresses issues' Kelowna RCMP’s new top cop addresses issues
The Kelowna RCMP is warning the public to “remain vigilant” after a woman was grabbed “in an inappropriate manner” by a stranger Saturday evening.

Police said the “brazen assault” happened around 5 p.m. while the woman was walking with two other people near the intersection of Dodd Road and Bach Road in Rutland.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP looking for abandoned safe owner

The area is just south of several sports facilities, including the Rutland Arena.

RCMP said the man ran up and grabbed the woman inappropriately and then took off on foot.

Read more: Alert resident played key role in notifying police of break and enter, say Kelowna RCMP

“The victim was not injured as a result of this assault,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

“But she was extremely shaken by the experience. We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report all suspicious or criminal activity immediately.”

Police said the suspect is around six feet tall, with a thin build and was wearing a black non-medical face mask, a grey jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.

Any tips can be reported to RCMP at 250-762-3300.

