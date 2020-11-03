The Morning Show November 3 2020 10:13am 05:32 Feeling the winter blues? Natural ways to boost your mood Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan checks in with The Morning Show to share natural ways to cope with seasonal affective disorder or “SAD.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7439066/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7439066/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?