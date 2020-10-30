Global News at 10 Regina October 30 2020 7:43pm 01:20 Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 increase, by the numbers After Saskatchewan was again pushed into record COVID-19 territory Friday, Global News took a look at how quickly the provincial situation has worsened. Saskatchewan’s October COVID-19 increase by the numbers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434096/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434096/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?