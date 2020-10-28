Global News at 10 Regina October 28 2020 8:29pm 02:07 Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili claims to have won Saskatoon Meewasin While Elections Saskatchewan worked to complete the second preliminary vote, the leader of the official Opposition announced he won his riding. Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili claims to have won Saskatoon Meewasin <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428906/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428906/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?