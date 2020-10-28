Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Saskatchewan
October 28 2020 8:27pm
01:23

Coronavirus outbreaks at Saskatoon nightclubs force government to restrict alcohol consumption

The consumption of alcohol is being restricted at Saskatoon nightclubs after multiple coronavirus outbreaks at some locations in the city.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home