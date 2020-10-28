BC1 October 28 2020 8:14pm 00:36 White Rock temporarily eliminating waterfront parking The City of White Rock is eliminating parking fees along its waterfront in an effort to encourage people to visit shops, restaurants and other struggling businesses in the area. City of White Rock offers free parking to help attract shoppers and visitors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428877/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428877/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?