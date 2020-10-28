Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC1
October 28 2020 8:14pm
00:36

White Rock temporarily eliminating waterfront parking

The City of White Rock is eliminating parking fees along its waterfront in an effort to encourage people to visit shops, restaurants and other struggling businesses in the area.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home