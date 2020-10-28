City of White Rock offers free parking to help attract shoppers and visitors

Send this page to someone via email

The City of White Rock says it is implementing free parking from Nov. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021.

In an effort to get more people visiting the area, free parking will soon be available at the waterfront seven days a week for up to four hours.

This will give visitors access to the shops, restaurants and other businesses on Marine Drive.

Visitors will be able to park for up to 14 hours in select locations, including the West Beach Parkade on Vidal Street.

The city reopened its famous pier in mid-June after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, businesses along the waterfront have been struggling since the opening, following an already struggling summer previously due to the pier closure.

The city hopes the free parking initiative will help get people to the area for their holiday shopping and strolling.

Detailed maps of the free parking area are available on the City of White Rock website.

