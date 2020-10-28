Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

City of White Rock offers free parking to help attract shoppers and visitors

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 7:02 pm
The City of White Rock is welcoming visitors with the lure of free parking.
City of White Rock Facebook

The City of White Rock says it is implementing free parking from Nov. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021.

In an effort to get more people visiting the area, free parking will soon be available at the waterfront seven days a week for up to four hours.

This will give visitors access to the shops, restaurants and other businesses on Marine Drive.

Visitors will be able to park for up to 14 hours in select locations, including the West Beach Parkade on Vidal Street.

Click to play video 'White Rock strip businesses deal with ‘one-two punch’ of pier damage and COVID-19' White Rock strip businesses deal with ‘one-two punch’ of pier damage and COVID-19
White Rock strip businesses deal with ‘one-two punch’ of pier damage and COVID-19

The city reopened its famous pier in mid-June after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, businesses along the waterfront have been struggling since the opening, following an already struggling summer previously due to the pier closure.

Read more: Coronavirus: White Rock Pier reopens to the public

The city hopes the free parking initiative will help get people to the area for their holiday shopping and strolling.

Detailed maps of the free parking area are available on the City of White Rock website.

Click to play video 'White Rock Pier reopens to the public' White Rock Pier reopens to the public
White Rock Pier reopens to the public
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
White RockWhite Rock pierFree parkingWhite Rock BCCity of White RockCity of White Rock free parkingFree parking spotsWhite Rock free parkingWhite Rock parking spots
