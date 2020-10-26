Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 26 2020 10:14pm
02:43

Dr. Bonnie cracks down on gatherings in private homes

With the latest B.C. COVID-19 numbers soaring, mostly due to social gatherings, Dr. Bonnie Henry has place new restrictions on gatherings in private homes. Aaron McArthur has the details.

