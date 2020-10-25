Beef Recipe October 25 2020 12:30pm 07:26 Cooking Together: Chris Gailus’ Beef Rouladen It’s one of Global News Anchor Chris Gailus’ favourite recipes: a Beef Rouladen. As part of our 60th anniversary coverage, Chris shows you how you can make this Gailus family favourite at home. Cooking Together: Chris Gailus’ Beef Rouladen <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418546/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418546/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?