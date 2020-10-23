Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 23 2020 5:53pm
01:44

Toronto still relying on COVID-19-positive patients to do their own contact tracing

Mayor John Tory says help is on the way, but doctors say it’s taken far too long. Mark Carcasole reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home