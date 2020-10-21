Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
October 21 2020 3:53pm
02:17

Remaining below seasonal: Oct. 21 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Well below seasonal temperatures continue for several more days. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home