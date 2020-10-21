Snowfall warning issued for southwest Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The southwest corner of Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says an advancing cold air from the north will combine with an upper disturbance to produce snow along the Cypress Hills on Wednesday.

Some areas, especially near north-facing slopes, will likely see snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres by the time the snow tapers off Wednesday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Environment Canada said it issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

