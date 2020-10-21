Menu

Snowfall warning issued for southwest Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 11:20 am
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

The southwest corner of Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says an advancing cold air from the north will combine with an upper disturbance to produce snow along the Cypress Hills on Wednesday.

Read more: Prairies getting hit by a ‘snow train’ this winter, Old Farmer’s Almanac says

Some areas, especially near north-facing slopes, will likely see snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres by the time the snow tapers off Wednesday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Read more: 2020 fall forecast — What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast

Environment Canada said it issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

Click to play video 'Staying below freezing: Oct. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Staying below freezing: Oct. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Staying below freezing: Oct. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook
